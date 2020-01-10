Lewis suggests referendum on royals
Labour leadership contender Clive Lewis has suggested holding a referendum on the future of the Royal Family.

"I completely respect the right of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to do what they've done," he said, adding that Ms Markle had received racism in the British media.

"I think a lot of people would like to be able to see the monarchy scaled down," he stated.

