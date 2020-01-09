Former MP ‘not ashamed’ by Jobcentre visit

Video

Laura Smith has told Radio 5 Live she isn’t “ashamed” after being photographed at a job centre. The former Labour MP, who lost her Crewe and Nantwich seat during the 2019 general election, says she’s “like anybody else who finds themselves out of work”.

She told Radio 5 Live’s Chloe Tilley: “I’ve got two young children and I need to look at all of my options.”

“I haven’t really got the luxury to sit around for too long thinking about it, I need to get on with it and that’s what I intend to do.”

This clip is originally from 5 Live Drive on 9 January 2020.