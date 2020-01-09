Bardell to complain about 'homophobia'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bardell to make police complaint about 'homophobia'
SNP MP Hannah Bardell has said she will make a police complaint about 'homophobia'.
-
09 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-51051656/bardell-to-make-police-complaint-about-homophobiaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window