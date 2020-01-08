Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Corbyn and Johnson on US killing Soleimani
The prime minister defended the US killing of Iranian General Soleimani saying he had "the blood of British troops on his hands".
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also asked the prime minister if the UK will ensure Iranian officials who want to attend the UN Security Council will be allowed to do so.
Boris Johnson said the US has a duty under international law to allow Iranian officials to attend and says this was a position the UK supports.
Watch Politics Live in full for 30 days from transmission (UK only)
08 Jan 2020
