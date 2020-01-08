Media player
PMQs: Corbyn and Johnson on Iran strikes
Boris Johnson said the UK was working closely with allies to de-escalate violence and was working to protect the UK's interests in the Middle East.
The prime minister told Jeremy Corbyn the UK had relocated "non-essential personnel" from Baghdad.
08 Jan 2020
