EU chief: UK and EU will remain 'best of friends'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ursula von der Leyen: 'The bonds between us will still be unbreakable'

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the UK and the EU will remain "best of friends and partners" following the UK's departure of the EU on 31 January.

She is set to visit Downing Street to hold talks with the prime minister about the next phase of the Brexit negotiations.

Once the UK leaves the EU, the UK and the EU will begin talks on the future economic and trade relationship.

  • 08 Jan 2020
Go to next video: 'Brexit will harm UK more than EU'