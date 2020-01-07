Media player
UK working to 'de-escalate' Iran tensions - Raab
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says a war between the US and Iran would "only benefit terrorist groups" and the UK government is determined to find a "diplomatic route" through the situation.
07 Jan 2020
