Jess Phillips: 'I can make politics relevant to people's lives'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Phillips: 'I can make politics relevant to people's lives'

Labour MP Jess Phillips has joined the Labour leadership contest and says it's time her party did "something different", following its heavy general election defeat.

Ms Phillips says Labour needs to make voters feel like "they really care about their lives".

  • 07 Jan 2020
Go to next video: 'The country didn't trust us to govern' - Phillips