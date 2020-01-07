Long-Bailey expresses support for Corbyn's policies

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Long-Bailey: Jeremy Corbyn 'will go down in history' for radical proposals
Rebecca Long-Bailey says the Labour leader suffered unprecedented personal attacks during the election and that he will "go down in history" for proposing the most "exciting and innovative" policies in a generation.
Ms Long-Bailey is the sixth candidate to join the Labour leadership contest.
07 Jan 2020
