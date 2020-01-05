'The country didn't trust us to govern' - Phillips

Media player
Labour leadership: 'Politics has changed' says Jess Phillips
Labour leadership contender Jess Phillips has said that her party didn't win last month's general election because "the country didn't trust us to govern".
05 Jan 2020
