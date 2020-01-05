'The country didn't trust us to govern' - Phillips
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Labour leadership: 'Politics has changed' says Jess Phillips

Labour leadership contender Jess Phillips has said that her party didn't win last month's general election because "the country didn't trust us to govern".

  • 05 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Phillips: Labour members 'ready for a change'