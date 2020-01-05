Raab learned of Soleimani killing 'as it happened'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Qasem Soleimani: Dominic Raab says he found out about killing 'as it happened'

The UK was not warned about US plans to assassinate top military commander Qasem Soleimani, the foreign secretary has confirmed.

Dominic Raab told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show he found out about the Iranian's death "as it happened" but admitted the UK understood "why the Americans took this action".

He urged Iran to take a diplomatic route over escalating tensions with the US. It comes after Iran vowed to take "severe revenge" over the attack.

  • 05 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Thousands flock to mourn Soleimani in Iran