Raab learned of Soleimani killing 'as it happened'

Video

The UK was not warned about US plans to assassinate top military commander Qasem Soleimani, the foreign secretary has confirmed.

Dominic Raab told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show he found out about the Iranian's death "as it happened" but admitted the UK understood "why the Americans took this action".

He urged Iran to take a diplomatic route over escalating tensions with the US. It comes after Iran vowed to take "severe revenge" over the attack.