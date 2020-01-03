Watson: I'm not the one to do Labour's post-mortem
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tom Watson: I'm not the one to do Labour's post-mortem

Tom Watson says it will be down to the new leader of the Labour Party to explain why it hasn't won a general election in a decade.

The former deputy - who stood down in December - said shadow cabinet members running to replace Jeremy Corbyn will face "particular pressure" over the last manifesto.

  • 03 Jan 2020