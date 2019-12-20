MPs approve Brexit deal

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
MPs vote in favour of Brexit deal
MPs have voted in favour of the government's planned exit agreement from the EU.
358 voted for, while 234 voted against.
20 Dec 2019
