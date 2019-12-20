Hoyle: 'It's about working with everyone'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hoyle: 'I want to try and bring the House together'

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle says he wants to "try and bring the House together".

He said each Speaker had their own style, and he would be bringing his own ideas to the role.

Asked whether predecessor John Bercow should be given a peerage, Sir Lindsay said that was the expectation for a recently departed Speaker.

  • 20 Dec 2019