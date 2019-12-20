Speaker talks about diabetes diagnosis

Media player
Sir Lindsay Hoyle talks about diabetes diagnosis
Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said he was rushed to A&E during the election with diabetes symptoms.
"I will live with this, I will manage it," he told BBC News. He said he wanted to inspire others by showing he can still do his work while living with the condition.
