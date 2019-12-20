Media player
Corbyn: 'Prime minister's Brexit deal is a terrible deal for our country'
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he understands the British public's determination to end the Brexit debate, saying "we cannot go on forever debating what happened in 2016".
But he says the government's Brexit deal does not protect "our manufacturing industry" or our "natural world".
20 Dec 2019
