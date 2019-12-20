Boris Johnson: 'Now is the moment to reuinte our country'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: 'Now is the moment to reunite our country,' says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson opens the Commons debate on the second reading of his Brexit deal bill, saying: "Now is the time to act together as one reinvigorated nation, one United Kingdom."

  • 20 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Parliament will 'get Brexit done'