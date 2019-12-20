Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stephen Barclay: Vote signals 'historic day'
The government's Withdrawal Agreement Bill will return to the Commons today for a second reading.
MPs will get the chance to vote on the bill, which will also ban the government from extending the transition period.
Brexit Stephen Barclay said it was an opportunity for the government to start "bringing the country back together".
-
20 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window