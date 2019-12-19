'Johnson compared you to Dobby'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Johnson compared you to Dobby', journalist tells Putin

Russia's president Vladimir Putin was asked what he thought of the UK Prime Minister, who once compared him to a character in Harry Potter.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 19 Dec 2019