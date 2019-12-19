Queen's Speech outlines plans for Brexit and NHS

Media player
Queen's Speech outlines PM's Brexit and NHS plans
The Queen's Speech has detailed the government's plans to prioritise Brexit and to enshrine extra NHS funding into law.
The speech also outlined the government's promise to "invest in public services and infrastructure".
The PM plans to introduce a fast track visa system for qualified doctors and nurses after the UK leaves the EU.
The speech also featured new domestic reforms in justice, education and home ownership.
19 Dec 2019
