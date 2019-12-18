Corbyn 'badly let down' by advisers, says Thornberry
Emily Thornberry tells the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg that Jeremy Corbyn's "clarity of vision" was blunted by a series of mistakes and bad advice from his advisers.

  • 18 Dec 2019