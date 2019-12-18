Labour MP swears in with her baby
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Labour MP Ellie Reeves swears in with her baby

Labour's Ellie Reeves was one of several MPs to swear in for the new Parliamentary session while carrying their newborn baby.

MPs must go through the swearing in process before they can take part in any votes or debates in the Commons.

  • 18 Dec 2019