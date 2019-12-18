Labour MP swears in with her baby

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Labour MP Ellie Reeves swears in with her baby
Labour's Ellie Reeves was one of several MPs to swear in for the new Parliamentary session while carrying their newborn baby.
MPs must go through the swearing in process before they can take part in any votes or debates in the Commons.
-
18 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window