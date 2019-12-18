Tony Blair: 'election result brought shame on us'
Former Prime Minister Tony Blair warns about "irreparable damage" to the Labour Party if it "whitewashes" its historic election defeat.

Mr Blair says the party's "almost comic indecision" on Brexit left voters "without guidance and leadership".

