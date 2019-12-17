Creagh on Corbyn: 'He should be apologising'

Video

Former MP Mary Creagh has said she confronted Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in Portcullis House after seeing him pose for photos with young people.

Ms Creagh lost her long-held Labour seat of Wakefield in the 2019 general election.

She told the BBC: “I saw Jeremy taking selfies with these young people, and I thought rather than grinning and smiling with them, he should be apologising to them."

She said she then went on to question the Labour leader about his leadership.

On 12th December, Labour suffered losses of 60 parliamentary seats.