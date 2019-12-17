Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Johnson: Parliament will 'get Brexit done'
The prime minister has told newly elected MPs that the current Parliament will deliver for people.
He described the current Parliament as a 'people's Parliament' which would get Brexit done.
-
17 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window