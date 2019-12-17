Corbyn: We must hold this government to account

Video

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has congratulated Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the Conservatives' election victory, as MPs returned to the House of Commons.

He paid tribute to Labour MPs who lost their seats, especially Dennis Skinner, who had been Bolsover's MP since 1970 and was set to be the longest-serving MP.

Mr Corbyn also said the prime minister would be judged on whether he kept his election promises by the people he made them to.

He said Labour's job would be to hold the government to account.