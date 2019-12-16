Video

Shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald has told BBC Radio 5 Live that Jeremy Corbyn was “demonised and vilified” during the election campaign.

Mr McDonald, who retained his Middlesbrough seat in last week’s election, said the difference in this campaign was the treatment of the party by broadcast media, including the BBC.

“We’ve always had the print media, which is page after page after page of press barons absolutely destroying and vilifying Labour leaders from time immemorial. What’s changed in this election is the way the broadcast media have joined in with that battle,” he said.