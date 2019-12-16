Thornberry: Flint accusations are 'a complete lie'
Emily Thornberry: Caroline Flint accusations are 'a complete lie'

Emily Thornberry has denied calling Leave voters "stupid".

Caroline Flint accused the Labour MP of saying "I'm glad my constituents aren't as stupid as yours."

Ms Thornberry said it was "simply untrue" and said she is in contact with her solicitors.

Ms Flint lost her Yorkshire seat to the Conservatives in Thursday's election.

