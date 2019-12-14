McDonnell on stepping down as shadow chancellor

Labour's John McDonnell: It's time to step aside
John McDonnell says he's leaving the shadow cabinet after Labour's election defeat.

The shadow chancellor says the party needs to listen to people in the constituencies it's lost.

