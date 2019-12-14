Media player
McDonnell on stepping down as shadow chancellor
John McDonnell says he's leaving the shadow cabinet after Labour's election defeat.
The shadow chancellor says the party needs to listen to people in the constituencies it's lost.
Read more: Labour facing long haul, warns McDonnell
14 Dec 2019
