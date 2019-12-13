Vote was a Labour loss, not a Tory win
Stephen Kinnock: Election was 'Labour loss, not a Tory win'

Stephen Kinnock has told a Question Time audience the election was a Labour failure, rather than a Tory victory.

He said Boris Johnson led a government which had "gutted our public services" and had seen "an explosion in child poverty and in homelessness".

