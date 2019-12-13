Bunty, Buckethead, Binface - and Boris Johnson
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Election results 2019: Bunty, Buckethead, Binface - and Boris Johnson

In a strange but honoured UK tradition, UK's prime minister heard his constituency result next to a man in a mask.

Other candidates standing in Uxbridge and South Ruislip included Count Binface, arch-rival Lord Buckethead, and "Bunty Twunting-McFuff", or Norma Burke.

  • 13 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Election 2019: Story of the night