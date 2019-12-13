Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Election 2019: Voters in Bassetlaw on why they chose 'best of a bad bunch'
The Conservative party has won the seat of Bassetlaw, which Labour had held since 1935.
Many voters in the area voted for a Tory candidate for the first time.
The BBC's Frankie McCamley asked a few of them about their choices.
-
13 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-50775664/election-2019-voters-in-bassetlaw-on-why-they-chose-best-of-a-bad-bunchRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window