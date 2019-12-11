Media player
General election 2019: 'Most important election in my lifetime' - Gove
Cabinet minister Michael Gove says "the choice couldn't be clearer or more important" ahead of Thursday's general election.
He adds that it is "the most important election I've certainly faced in my lifetime".
Mr Gove also blamed the Brexit deadlock for creating an "unhappy atmosphere in our political system".
11 Dec 2019
