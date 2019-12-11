McDonnell: Labour win is 'in striking distance'
General election 2019: John McDonnell says Labour win is 'in striking distance'

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell says a Labour win is "in striking distance", adding that it will "all be to play for" at the ballot box on Thursday.

He said the party will keep its campaign "positive right to the end" with a "message of hope".

