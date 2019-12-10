Corbyn 'cool' with Ashworth phone call

Video

Jeremy Corbyn says shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth has his full support after he appeared to criticise the Labour leader in a secretly recorded phone call.

In the recording – leaked to the Conservative-supporting website Guido Fawkes – Mr Ashworth is heard saying he did not believe Labour would win the election.

Mr Ashworth has insisted the conversation with a Tory-activist friend over a week ago was "banter".

Mr Corbyn told the BBC it was "not the sort of thing I would do" but called the story "irrelevant".

