Corbyn 'cool' with Ashworth phone call
General election 2019: Corbyn responds to Ashworth phone call

Jeremy Corbyn says shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth has his full support after he appeared to criticise the Labour leader in a secretly recorded phone call.

In the recording – leaked to the Conservative-supporting website Guido Fawkes – Mr Ashworth is heard saying he did not believe Labour would win the election.

Mr Ashworth has insisted the conversation with a Tory-activist friend over a week ago was "banter".

Mr Corbyn told the BBC it was "not the sort of thing I would do" but called the story "irrelevant".

  • 10 Dec 2019
