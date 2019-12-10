Swinson: 'Fight for the soul of our country'

Video

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson says a vote for the Lib Dems is a vote to stop Brexit.

Speaking to campaigners at a rally in Bath, she said her party had a legitimate chance to take seats from the Conservatives in North East Somerset, Esher and Walton, Finchley and Golders Green.

Those seats are currently held by Jacob Rees-Mogg, Dominic Raab and Mike Freer respectively.