Excerpt from Ashworth secret recording

A conversation between Labour's Jonathan Ashworth and a friend has been leaked to and published by Tory-supporting website Guido Fawkes.

Mr Ashworth insisted his apparent criticism of Jeremy Corbyn in a secret recording by his Tory activist friend was "banter".

In this excerpt from the phone call - made more than a week ago - Mr Ashworth is heard saying he did not believe Labour would win the election, describing the situation for colleagues campaigning in the north of England as "dire".

Mr Ashworth says the recording has been selectively leaked, and doesn't reflect the whole conversation.