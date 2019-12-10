Greens 'will scrap tuition fees'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

General election 2019: Green party 'will scrap tuition fees'

The Green party has announced it would scrap tuition fees and write off existing debt if it were to win Thursday's election.

Deputy leader Amelia Womack said the move would deliver "justice" to students, and was a cost any future government "has to absorb at some point".

  • 10 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Leaked phone call 'makes me look like a plonker'