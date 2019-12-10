Greens 'will scrap tuition fees'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
General election 2019: Green party 'will scrap tuition fees'
The Green party has announced it would scrap tuition fees and write off existing debt if it were to win Thursday's election.
Deputy leader Amelia Womack said the move would deliver "justice" to students, and was a cost any future government "has to absorb at some point".
-
10 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-50729671/general-election-2019-green-party-will-scrap-tuition-feesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window