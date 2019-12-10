Leaked phone call 'makes me look like a plonker'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
General election 2019: Ashworth reacts to leaked phone call
Labour's Jonathan Ashworth has insisted his apparent criticism of Jeremy Corbyn in a leaked secret recording by his Tory activist friend was "banter".
The recording was leaked to Tory-supporting website Guido Fawkes.
He told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire he was "joshing" when he told his Tory friend that he thought there was no way Labour could win the election.
-
10 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-50726236/general-election-2019-ashworth-reacts-to-leaked-phone-callRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window