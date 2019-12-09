Media player
General election 2019: Politicians on when they bought their first house
At the Question Time Under 30s Special, the audience was asked whether they owned a house by moderator Emma Barnett.
The panel, made up of senior political figures from the main parties, was asked the same question with a very different answer.
09 Dec 2019
