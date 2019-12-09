Johnson puts reporter's phone in pocket

Video

Boris Johnson has been criticised after initially refusing to look at a picture of a sick child who had to sleep on the floor of a Leeds hospital.

The picture in the Daily Mirror of a four-year-old boy, who had suspected pneumonia, spurred complaints about NHS cuts.

ITV reporter Joe Pike tried to show Mr Johnson the picture on his phone, but he refused to look, before taking the device and putting it in his pocket.

At the end of the interview, he apologised and returned the phone.

