Johnson 'looking at' licence fee abolition
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

General election 2019: Johnson 'looking at' licence fee abolition

Boris Johnson has been asked whether he would consider scrapping the licence fee.

He replied: "At this stage we are not planning to get rid of all TV licence fees, though I am certainly looking at it."

  • 09 Dec 2019
Go to next video: 'We still want a People's Vote on Brexit'