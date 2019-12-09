Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
General election 2019: Johnson 'looking at' licence fee abolition
Boris Johnson has been asked whether he would consider scrapping the licence fee.
He replied: "At this stage we are not planning to get rid of all TV licence fees, though I am certainly looking at it."
-
09 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-50717398/general-election-2019-johnson-looking-at-licence-fee-abolitionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window