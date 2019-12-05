Media player
Andrew Neil tells Johnson "it's not too late" for election interview
The BBC's Andrew Neil says he wants to quiz Boris Johnson about whether he can be trusted.
The Conservative leader is - so far - the only main party leader not to submit to an election grilling on BBC One.
05 Dec 2019
