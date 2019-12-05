Farage: Ex-Brexit Party MEPs 'are wrong'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
General election 2019: Farage on MEPs leaving Brexit Party
Nigel Farage said three of the MEPs who have left his Brexit Party have links to the Conservative party.
He said they were wrong to back the Conservatives and “don’t understand” what is happening in the Labour seats being contested by the Brexit Party.
The BBC's Andrew Neil told Mr Farage that links that the MEPs had to the Tories were well known when he “paraded” them as Brexit Party candidates.
UK viewers can watch the full programme for 30 days from transmission.
05 Dec 2019
