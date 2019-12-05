Corbyn 'rejects' Jewish Labour Movement claims

Media player
General election 2019: Corbyn 'rejects' Jewish Labour Movement anti-Semitism claims
The Jewish Labour Movement is asking the Equality Human Rights Commission to urge the Labour Party to acknowledge it has become "institutionally anti-Semitic".
It claims that 136 complaints against the Labour Party were outstanding in October, while around 100 allegations were not logged in the system at all.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn disputes the claim that the Labour Party is a "welcoming refuge for anti-Semites".
05 Dec 2019
