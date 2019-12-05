Javid dismisses Tory Islamophobia claims
Chancellor Sajid Javid has defended his party's handling of Islamophobia, saying they have a "zero tolerance policy" and that the prime minister would "never ever" tolerate it.

Speaking to the Today programme, Mr Javid dismissed claims made by former Conservative party co-chair Baroness Warsi that the party had been slow to act on Islamophobia among its councillors and MPs.

