Labour promises to recruit 20,000 new teachers

General election 2019: Labour 'guarantee class sizes will go down', says Rayner
Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner has outlined Labour's plans on education in England.
The party's pledges include a cap on class sizes at 30 pupils and the recruitment of 20,000 new teachers.
05 Dec 2019
