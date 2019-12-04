Trump: Justin Trudeau is "two-faced"

Video

US President Donald Trump has said Justin Trudeau is "two-faced" after a video surfaced of the Canadian president appearing to mock him at a NATO event.

Footage showed Mr Trudeau, UK PM Boris Johnson and French leader Emmanuel Macron discussing Mr Trump's impromptu press conference before the summit.

Mr Macron then appears to tell an anecdote, but his words are drowned out by background noise. Mr Trudeau then replies: "Oh yeah, yeah, he announced... [inaudible]. You just watched his team's jaw drop to the floor."

Mr Trudeau later told reporters that they hadn't been laughing about Mr Trump's press conference, but about the location of the next G7 summit - Camp David, the US presidential country retreat.