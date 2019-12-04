Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
General election 2019: Labour will lay 'foundations of a new economy'
Labour's shadow chancellor has outlined his party's pledges on inequality, setting out policies that include scrapping universal credit and raising the living wage to £10.
Speaking in Birmingham, John McDonnell said scale of the reforms pledged by Labour "is significant" but that people's ambitions had been limited by almost a decade of "Conservative and Lib Dem austerity".
-
04 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-50661108/general-election-2019-labour-will-lay-foundations-of-a-new-economyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window