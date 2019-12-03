Farage: Trump should deny NHS rumours

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nigel Farage says Donald Trump should deny rumours he 'wants to buy the NHS'
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage says it would be "wholly appropriate" for Donald Trump to deny he wants to "buy the NHS".
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has written a letter to the US president asking him to take the NHS "off the table" in any trade talks.
Mr Trump is in the UK for a three day visit which will include a meeting of the defence alliance Nato.
03 Dec 2019
